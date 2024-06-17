Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Expands By 31.2%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 15th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

