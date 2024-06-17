Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Declines By 6.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

