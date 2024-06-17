Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Declines By 6.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

