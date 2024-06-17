Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Rises By 22.3%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,746,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $198.78. The company had a trading volume of 743,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average is $177.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $198.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

