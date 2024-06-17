Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Rises By 26.4%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

KSSRF opened at $0.05 on Monday. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Bluffpoint gold project that comprise 280 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.