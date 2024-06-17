Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Decreases By 21.1%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Konica Minolta Trading Down 5.7 %
OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $5.88 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.85.
About Konica Minolta
