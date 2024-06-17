Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Decreases By 17.3%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,077,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 8,561,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 996.9 days.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NICMF opened at $0.55 on Monday. Nickel Industries has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

