Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Decreases By 17.3%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,077,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 8,561,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 996.9 days.
Nickel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NICMF opened at $0.55 on Monday. Nickel Industries has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.
About Nickel Industries
