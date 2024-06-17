Short Interest in Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Declines By 16.7%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nissan Chemical Stock Down 7.6 %
NNCHY opened at $26.96 on Monday. Nissan Chemical has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.15.
About Nissan Chemical
