Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rises By 19.9%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

