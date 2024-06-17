Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Rises By 19.0%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,027,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,543,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Old Mutual stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

