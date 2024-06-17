Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Drops By 17.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 941.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTSKF stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

