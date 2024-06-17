Short Interest in Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Decreases By 19.4%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $2.53 on Monday. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

