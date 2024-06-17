Short Interest in Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Decreases By 19.4%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $2.53 on Monday. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
