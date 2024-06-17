Short Interest in Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Declines By 20.4%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.6 days.
Pets at Home Group Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of PAHGF stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.80.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
