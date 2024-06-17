Short Interest in Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Declines By 20.4%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.6 days.

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of PAHGF stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

