Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Expands By 19.7%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,274,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,123.3 days.
Pgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Pgs Asa has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
About Pgs Asa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pgs Asa
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.