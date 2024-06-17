Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Expands By 19.7%

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,274,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,123.3 days.

Pgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Pgs Asa has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

About Pgs Asa

(Get Free Report)

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.