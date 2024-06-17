Short Interest in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Drops By 18.6%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 532,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $549,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. Plexus has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

