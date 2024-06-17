Short Interest in Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Expands By 18.6%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Prime Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMNF opened at $1.40 on Monday. Prime Mining has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

