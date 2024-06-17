Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Decreases By 18.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.71% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %

SLRX traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($53.60) by $50.32. Equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

