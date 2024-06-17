Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Expands By 20.1%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

