Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Decreases By 19.1%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Talkspace Stock Down 36.8 %

Talkspace stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

