Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Rises By 19.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBEGF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

