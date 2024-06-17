Short Interest in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Expands By 18.9%

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULY. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULY opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. Urgent.ly has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

