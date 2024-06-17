Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

SVM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. 558,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,170. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $609.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

