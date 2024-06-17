Slagle Financial LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $215.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23. The company has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

