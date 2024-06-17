Slagle Financial LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

