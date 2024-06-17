Slagle Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

