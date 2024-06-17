SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.5 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.