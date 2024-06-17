Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $177.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.69 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.