Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

