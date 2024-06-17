Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.3 %
SOR opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.