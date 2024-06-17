South32’s (S32) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 193 ($2.46) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

South32 Stock Down 1.5 %

South32 Company Profile

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 187.16 ($2.38) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,336.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 143.40 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.79.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

