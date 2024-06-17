Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,198. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

