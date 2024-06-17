Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SSBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,198. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter.
Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
