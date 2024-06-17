Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 1,135 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 338.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 255.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.48. 2,118,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,225. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

