Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 36 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,192. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.57 and its 200-day moving average is $431.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

