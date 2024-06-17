Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 625 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $220.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.