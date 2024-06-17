Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xylem by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,582,000 after buying an additional 362,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8 %

XYL traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 217,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,569. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.