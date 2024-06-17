Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,527 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

