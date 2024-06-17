Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29,650.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,731,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,131,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.59. 1,613,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.84 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

