Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 120,828.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock remained flat at $39.24 during trading hours on Monday. 9,800,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,752,961. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

