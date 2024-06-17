Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 1,578 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.94. The firm has a market cap of $400.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $268.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

