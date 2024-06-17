Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 261 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 286.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in FedEx by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.01. The stock had a trading volume of 471,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $223.24 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.70 and a 200 day moving average of $256.40. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

