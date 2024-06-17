Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 2,650 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 53,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 946,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

