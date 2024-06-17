Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 3,911 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

