Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 438 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 384.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.62. 1,811,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

