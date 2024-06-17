Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys 69,435 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. 272,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,688. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

