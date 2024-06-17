Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $921.27. 66,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,901. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $939.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $918.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

