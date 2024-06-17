Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $594.83. 314,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,008. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.74 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $617.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.