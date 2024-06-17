Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $594.83. 314,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,008. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.74 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $617.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
