Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $155.41. The stock had a trading volume of 337,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,413. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.41 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

