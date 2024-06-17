Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33,540.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

