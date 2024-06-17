Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SUSA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.66. 18,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $111.99.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

