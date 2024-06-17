Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17,750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.38. 132,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,508. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $209.25 and a 1-year high of $302.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

