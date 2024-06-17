Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 744.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $676.80. 1,423,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $615.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $678.10.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $38,691,266 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

